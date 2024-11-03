Telangana Government Boosts Funding for Student Nutrition in Social Welfare Institutions

Representative pic | Representative pic

The Telangana government announced an increase in funding on Friday to support food and other essentials for students residing in social welfare residential institutions across the state.

According to official sources, the government has raised the "diet and cosmetic charges" for these students by approximately 40 percent. This increase is expected to benefit around 7,65,705 students statewide.

Updated diet plan

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy directed officials to introduce an updated diet plan in hostels within the next 10 days, aligning with the newly allocated funds. Reddy emphasized that the revised diet should provide nutritious meals for students daily.

A Diwali gift

Announced as a Diwali gift, the funding increase was positively received by students from the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS), as stated in an official release. State Women and Child Welfare Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka and other leaders expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for this initiative.