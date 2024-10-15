 Foxconn In India: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Reviews Progress Of Projects In Hyderabad
PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 09:23 AM IST
CM Reddy | Revanth Reddy/X

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and IT and Industry Minister D Sridhar Babu on Monday met with the representatives of Foxconn to enquire about the progress of ongoing projects in Rangareddy district near Hyderabad, the Chief Minister Office said in a statement.

TG CM At Foxconn Site

The CM visited Foxconn's site at Kongara Kalan, where he interacted with Foxconn Chairman Young Liu through video conference. CM Reddy assured that the government will provide all infrastructure facilities required by the company.

CM Reddy appealed to the company to come forward and invest in more sectors. The Chief Minister further urged Foxconn to invest in the electric and lithium battery sectors in the state.

'Hyderabad Has Potential'

In August this year, Foxconn Chairman Young Liu expressed a keen interest in investing in Hyderabad, citing the city's expanding capacity in both the industrial and service sectors.

"Hyderabad city has the potential to expand in all sectors, including industrial and service sectors," Liu had said.

Established in Taiwan in 1974, Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) is the world's largest electronics manufacturer, according to the information available on the company's website. The company is also the leading technological solution provider, and leverages its expertise in software and hardware to integrate its unique manufacturing systems with emerging technologies.

Foxconn is the major supplier of Apple iPhones. The company has promised its investments in various Indian states.

Foxconn is the major supplier of Apple iPhones. The company has promised its investments in various Indian states.

Foxconn is the major supplier of Apple iPhones. The company has promised its investments in various Indian states, such as Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, among others.

In August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the Liu and highlighted the opportunities India offers in the futuristic sectors. The Foxconn chairman also discussed with PM Modi the company's investment plan in states such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

The company announced last year that it aims to double its workforce and investment in India. The Karnataka government and Foxconn last year signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for two projects with an estimated investment outlay of Rs 5,000 crore.

