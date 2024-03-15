Telangana Government Accelerates TET Process For DSC Recruitment

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy | ANI Image

The government of Telangana in Hyderabad has made an important change to the way teachers are recruited. They have decided that the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) will now be conducted before the District Selection Committee (DSC) exam. The decision to conduct the TET earlier has been made in response to multiple requests from candidates who need to take the DSC exam, which requires passing the TET, as reported by ANI.

Last month, the government released a notification for the hiring of more than 11,000 teachers using the DSC system. As per the notification, the Commissioner of School Education has been instructed to organize the TET as soon as possible. The news was met with enthusiasm by over 300,000 hopeful candidates, providing a sense of relief.

The TET results have a 20% impact on the DSC recruitment, so this decision is very important for people who want to become teachers. It is expected that speeding up the TET process will address the worries of many candidates who are waiting to take part in the DSC exam.

Furthermore, the government has instructed the Commissioner of School Education to speed up the TET process. This action demonstrates the government's willingness to address candidates' worries and intends to simplify the hiring process.

