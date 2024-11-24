 Telangana DElEd First-Year Exam Schedule for 2023-25 Batch Released; Check Details Here
Telangana DElEd First-Year Exam Schedule for 2023-25 Batch Released; Check Details Here

The exams will be held from December 18 to December 24, 2024

Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Sunday, November 24, 2024, 11:40 PM IST
article-image
Telangana DElEd First-Year Exam Schedule for 2023-25 Batch Released | Representational Pic

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Telangana, has announced the exam schedule for the first-year Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) exams for the 2023-25 batch, including candidates from previous batches. The exams will be held from December 18 to December 24, 2024.

Detailed Exam Schedule

The DElEd exams will take place over six days, with one paper scheduled each day. All exams will be conducted in the morning session, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The schedule is as follows:

- December 18, 2024 – Paper 1: Childhood, Child Development, and Learning

Telangana DElEd First-Year Exam Schedule for 2023-25 Batch Released; Check Details Here
Telangana DElEd First-Year Exam Schedule for 2023-25 Batch Released; Check Details Here
DUSU Polls 2024 Results Tomorrow; Candidates Sign Affidavit Against Firecrackers, Rallies Post Results
DUSU Polls 2024 Results Tomorrow; Candidates Sign Affidavit Against Firecrackers, Rallies Post Results

- December 19, 2024 – Paper 2: Society, Education, and Curriculum

- December 20, 2024 – Paper 3: Early Childhood Care and Education

- December 21, 2024 – Paper 4: Understanding Language and Language Development at the Primary Level (Mother Tongue – Telugu/Urdu)

- December 23, 2024 – Paper 5: Understanding Mathematics and Early Mathematics Education at the Primary Level

- December 24, 2024 – Paper 6: Pedagogy Across Curriculum and ICT Integration

Each exam will last for three hours. Candidates are advised to arrive 30 minutes before the exam start time and bring their admit card and photo ID.

Important Notes for Candidates

- Follow the dress code and guidelines provided in the admit card.

- Strict measures will be in place to ensure exam integrity.

- Students should prepare thoroughly for these important exams, which cover key areas in child development, education theory, language development, and ICT integration in teaching.

This schedule allows students to finalize their preparations ahead of the exams, which are crucial for progressing in their teaching careers.

