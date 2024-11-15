UK DElEd Admit Card 2024 Released At ukdeled.com, Here’s How To Download & Direct Link

UK DElEd Admit Card 2024 Released At ukdeled.com |

The Uttarakhand School Education Department has issued admission cards for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) entrance test. The UK DElEd admit card is available for download on the official website, ukdeled.com.

Exam date and time:

Exam date: November 30, 2024

Time: 10 AM to 12:30 PM

How to get the 2024 UK DElEd Admit Card:

Step 1: Go to ukdeled.com, the official website.

Step 2: To download the Uttarakhand DElEd admission card, click the link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your registration information, such as your name, birthdate, and application ID and password.

Step 4: Your admission card will appear after logging in. Get a copy and save it.

Step 5: For future use, take a printout of the same document.

Documents to carry during the exam:

Download and bring the hall ticket (admit card) to the exam venue.

Valid ID Proof: Driver’s License, Passport, Voter ID, Aadhaar Card, PAN Card

Bring an extra passport-sized photograph (in case it is needed for verification).

Make sure to carry these documents to avoid any last-minute hassles at the exam venue!

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for latest update and information.