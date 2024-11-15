 UK DElEd Admit Card 2024 Released At ukdeled.com, Here’s How To Download & Direct Link
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUK DElEd Admit Card 2024 Released At ukdeled.com, Here’s How To Download & Direct Link

UK DElEd Admit Card 2024 Released At ukdeled.com, Here’s How To Download & Direct Link

The Uttarakhand School Education Department has released admit cards for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) entrance test.

SimpleUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 10:43 AM IST
article-image
UK DElEd Admit Card 2024 Released At ukdeled.com |

The Uttarakhand School Education Department has issued admission cards for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) entrance test. The UK DElEd admit card is available for download on the official website, ukdeled.com.

Exam date and time:

Exam date: November 30, 2024

Time: 10 AM to 12:30 PM

FPJ Shorts
UK DElEd Admit Card 2024 Released At ukdeled.com, Here’s How To Download & Direct Link
UK DElEd Admit Card 2024 Released At ukdeled.com, Here’s How To Download & Direct Link
‘JKLF Is A Terror Organisation..’ Indian Student Calls Oxford Union Prez ‘Stooge Of ISI’ In Fiery Speech During Kashmir Debate; Video Viral
‘JKLF Is A Terror Organisation..’ Indian Student Calls Oxford Union Prez ‘Stooge Of ISI’ In Fiery Speech During Kashmir Debate; Video Viral
'Boat' On Its Way To Stock Market; Names ICICI Securities To Spearhead The IPO Along With Goldman Sachs & Nomura: Report
'Boat' On Its Way To Stock Market; Names ICICI Securities To Spearhead The IPO Along With Goldman Sachs & Nomura: Report
GRAP Stage 3 Placed In Delhi As AQI Crosses 400 Mark; Know All About New Restrictions Applied To Reduce Pollution
GRAP Stage 3 Placed In Delhi As AQI Crosses 400 Mark; Know All About New Restrictions Applied To Reduce Pollution

How to get the 2024 UK DElEd Admit Card:

Step 1: Go to ukdeled.com, the official website.

Step 2: To download the Uttarakhand DElEd admission card, click the link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your registration information, such as your name, birthdate, and application ID and password.

Step 4: Your admission card will appear after logging in. Get a copy and save it.

Step 5: For future use, take a printout of the same document. 

Read Also
CLAT 2025 Admit Card To Be Released Today: Download Details Inside
article-image

Documents to carry during the exam:

Download and bring the hall ticket (admit card) to the exam venue.

Valid ID Proof: Driver’s License, Passport, Voter ID, Aadhaar Card, PAN Card

Bring an extra passport-sized photograph (in case it is needed for verification).

Make sure to carry these documents to avoid any last-minute hassles at the exam venue!

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for latest update and information.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UK DElEd Admit Card 2024 Released At ukdeled.com, Here’s How To Download & Direct Link

UK DElEd Admit Card 2024 Released At ukdeled.com, Here’s How To Download & Direct Link

TSPC Group 4 Provisional List Out; Check Full Details Here

TSPC Group 4 Provisional List Out; Check Full Details Here

DRDO Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For Junior Research Fellow Positions – Eligibility & Application...

DRDO Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For Junior Research Fellow Positions – Eligibility & Application...

CLAT 2025 Admit Card To Be Released Today: Download Details Inside

CLAT 2025 Admit Card To Be Released Today: Download Details Inside

CBSE Refutes Rumours Of Syllabus Reduction And Changes To Internal Assessment System In Class 10, 12...

CBSE Refutes Rumours Of Syllabus Reduction And Changes To Internal Assessment System In Class 10, 12...