CLAT 2025 Admit Card To Be Released Today: Download Details Inside

CLAT 2025 |

The Consortium of National Law Universities is set to release the admit card for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 today, November 15. Once available, candidates can download their admit cards from the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

In a recent notification the consortium said, “Candidates are hereby advised that the Admit Card announcement and related instructions will be announced only on or after November 15th 2024, and the same will also be intimated to applicants by messages individually, after which they can be downloaded."

It said that certain websites, blogs and social media are posting false and unauthorised news about the admission process and admit card.

“The Consortium of NLUs is not responsible for any information about the CLAT published on third party websites or social media handles. Candidates are advised to strictly refer to the official website at www.consortiumofnlus.ac.in for all official information regarding the admissions process and examination-related updates,” the notification read.

CLAT is conducted for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programs at 24 National Law Universities in India, with several affiliated universities and organizations also utilizing the CLAT exam for their admissions.

How to Download the CLAT 2025 Admit Card

Visit the official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Click on the CLAT 2025 tab.

Select the admit card download link.

Enter your credentials and log in.

Review and download your CLAT 2025 admit card.

After downloading the admit card, candidates should verify that their personal details, such as name, signature, and photo, are correct. Any discrepancies should be reported immediately. The admit card will also provide important details, including the exam date and time, as well as reporting instructions.

For further information regarding the CLAT exam, candidates can visit the consortium's official website.