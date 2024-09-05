Teacher's Day 2024: FPJ Pays Tribute To Teachers From Bombay Scottish, Podar International, Anjuman-I-Islam's, Dr. S. Radhakrishnan International, & Pawar Public School

List of teachers from 5 schools who featured in our special edition | FPJ

In our special Teacher's Day edition, The Free Press Journal proudly featured a selection of remarkable educators who have made a significant impact in their respective schools. These 46 teachers from 24 schools stand out not just for their dedication, but for their unique contributions to the lives of their students. While their principals nominated them, we also realised that they had many hidden talents.

Here's a list of teachers from 5 schools who featured in our special edition:

Bheri Millat Mohd. Salim of Anjuman-I-Islam's Saif Tyabji Girl's Primary School has devoted 33 years to education. As she approaches her retirement in December 2024, her legacy as a hardworking, kind, and punctual teacher is firmly established.

Mrs. Bheri Millat Mohd. Salim from Anjuman-I-Islam's Saif Tyabji Girl's Primary School. | FPJ

Her commitment during the lockdown, where she personally visited students’ homes and created educational content on YouTube, speaks volumes about her dedication.

Snehal Karkada is an exemplary Chemistry teacher at Pawar Public School, Dombivli. Her creative teaching methods and commitment to holistic student development make her a standout educator.

Mrs. Snehal Karkada from Pawar Public School, Dombivali. | FPJ

Beyond the classroom, she is an active member of the Interact Club, contributing to the school’s community spirit.

Urusa Mansoori, senior coordinator at Podar International School, Mira Road, is a model of dedication and innovation.



Ms. Urusa Mansoori from Podar International School, Miraroad. | FPJ

Her ability to connect with students and adapt to new teaching methods makes her an exemplary teacher in today’s dynamic educational landscape.

Meeta Chavan, a teacher at Dr. S. Radhakrishnan International School, Malad, has dedicated 14 years to shaping young minds. Known for her honesty, hard work, and deep content knowledge, she has guided her students to success in various competitions, including the Cambridge Science Project.

Ms. Meeta Chavan from Dr. S. Radhakrishnan International School, Malad. | FPJ

Her continuous learning mindset and adaptability make her an inspiring figure in the school.

Bombay Scottish School, Mahim names Mr. Malcolm Ovichegan as the best teacher for our special publication.