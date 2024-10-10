Tata Scholarship Explained: Eligibility, Benefits, & Application Process For Indian Students At Cornell University

Tata Scholarship

Born in December 1937, Ratan Tata passed away on October 9 following age-related ailments. His connection to Cornell University, his alma mater, remained strong throughout his life. In 2008, he established the Tata Scholarship at Cornell University to provide Indian students with access to world-class education, regardless of financial limitations.

What is the Tata Scholarship?

The Tata Scholarship is funded by the Tata Education and Development Trust, with a $25 million endowment, covering tuition and annual expenses for undergraduate Indian students. Each year, 20 students are selected to pursue their education at Cornell University [1).

Eligibility Criteria:

- Citizen of India

- Attended secondary school in India

- Received an offer of admission to Cornell as an undergraduate

- Eligible for need-based financial aid

Required Documents:

- English language proficiency test scores (TOEFL/IELTS)

- Academic records and transcripts

- Financial proof and statements

- Proof of citizenship or permanent residency in India

- Two letters of recommendation

- Personal statement or statement of purpose

- Passport-sized photographs

Selection Preference:

Students accepted to the College of Architecture, Art and Planning, College of Engineering, Applied Economics and Management major, and majors across biological sciences, physical sciences, and social sciences are given preference.

Duration of Scholarship:

As long as Tata Scholars demonstrate financial need, the university provides funding, with an exception for the five-year architecture program (funding for up to eight semesters only).

How to Apply:

Eligible undergraduate applicants must complete the admission process and apply for financial aid by submitting their CSS profile.

Important Dates:

- CSS Profile application available: October 1, 2024 - November 1, 2024

- Regular admission decisions announced: January 2, 2025

- Transfer admission results released: March 15, 2025 (for Fall 2025 intake)

Tuition Fee at Cornell University:

For undergraduate students in 2024-25, estimated expenses include:

- Tuition: $68,380

- Mandatory Fees: $934

- Housing: $12,296

- Food: $7,132

- Total (billed + non-billed): $92,150