‘Hard To Imagine The Global Impact Of Tata When He Graduated...’ Cornell University Pays Tribute To Alumnus Ratan Tata

File Photo

Cornell University mourned the loss of Ratan Tata, an alumnus and respected Indian businessman, who died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday night at the age of 86.

Tata was Cornell’s largest international donor, contributing to scholarships, research to reduce rural poverty and malnutrition in India, and technology innovation. As a former trustee, he made significant donations that greatly impacted the university.

Cornell University tribute to Ratan Tata

In a tribute, Interim President Michael I. Kotlikof said, “Ratan Tata has left an extraordinary legacy in India, around the world, and at Cornell, which he cared about deeply. His quiet demeanor and humility did not match his international profile. His generosity and concern for others enabled research and scholarship that improved education and health for millions, extending Cornell’s global impact.”

Tata began his studies at Cornell in 1959 as a mechanical engineering major but switched to architecture after two years. Although he did not pursue a career in architecture, he served on the jury panel for the Pritzker Architecture Prize from 2014 to 2019.

He credited his architectural training with helping him approach problems creatively. J. Meejin Yoon, the Gale and Ira Drukier Dean of AAP, noted that it was hard to imagine the global impact Tata would have on education and research when he graduated.

Tata served three terms as a trustee from 2006 to 2022 and was named Cornell’s Entrepreneur of the Year in 2013. He was also part of AAP’s Advisory Council.

Donations

His donations included a $50 million gift in 2008 that established the Tata-Cornell Institute for Agriculture and Nutrition and the Tata Scholarship for Indian students. In 2017, a $50 million investment from Tata Consultancy Services helped build the Tata Innovation Center in New York City.

As of this academic year, 305 Tata scholarships have been awarded to 89 students from India, focusing on those from underrepresented schools.

Though he never married or had children, Tata valued his time at Cornell and frequently returned for trustee meetings and reunions.

He once said, “Getting through Cornell gave me a sense of achievement. Those years at Cornell were probably the best investment one could have made in time.”