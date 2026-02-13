Tarique Rahman Set To Become New Bangladesh PM: Check His Educational Qualifications

Bangladesh: In the recent general elections in Bangladesh, Tarique Rahman and his Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) won by a landslide majority. Tarique Rahman won both of the two constituencies he ran for, according to the unofficial results.

Tarique Rahman secured 72,699 votes in Dhaka - 17, beating Jamaat-e-Islami candidate S M Khaliduzzaman with a margin of 4,399 votes who secured 68,300 votes. Tarique also secured 216,284 votes from 150 centres in Bogra-6, with the nearest rival receiving 97,626 votes.

What is Tarique Rahman's educational background?

Tarique Rahman, the son of former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia, began his education at BAF Shaheen College in Dhaka, as per Wikipedia. After finishing his secondary and upper secondary education, he was initially accepted into Dhaka University's Law Department during the 1985–86 academic year.

He later switched departments and enrolled in the Department of International Relations at the University of Dhaka. During this time, he deeply studied the writings of prominent intellectuals like Socrates, Plato, Aristotle, Locke, Rousseau, Voltaire, Hobbes, and Karl Marx, and he became very involved with both classical and modern political thought. Political and socioeconomic subjects, such as the dynamics of economic liberalisation and the in-depth study of the gradual development of democracy, were at the forefront of his scholarly interests.

The official website of Tarique Rahman also states that he graduated at the height of the national uprising against Hussain Muhammad Ershad's autocratic regime, spearheaded by his mother, Begum Khaleda Zia.

Tarique Rahman started his career as an entrepreneur after finishing his studies. His successful career in the private sector began when he founded several companies, particularly in the textile and agro-based sectors.