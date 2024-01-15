Target Publications Workshop Empowers Snehasadan Students for Board Exams | PTI File Photo (Representative Photo)

Target Publications Pvt. Ltd in Thane organized a workshop for 10th and 12th grade students from Snehasadan, a shelter home for the homeless, and the Reach Education Action Programme (REAP) NGO. The workshop, held at Snehasadan in Andheri East on January 14th, aimed to empower students with valuable insights for effective preparation for their board exams.

Expert and state board moderator, Mr. Ravi Dharma, with 34 years of teaching experience and 30 years in paper correction for the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), shared aspects of exam preparation.

The workshop catered to approximately 40 children and provided knowledge on board exam readiness, time management strategies, stress management techniques, and practical demonstrations on how answer papers and question papers will appear.

Exam- Dos and Don'ts

The session covered examination dos and don'ts, guidance on addressing potential challenges like reaching the exam center on time, understanding permissible materials, and effectively memorizing maps. Students were instructed on crafting answers strategically in their answer sheets to maximize their chances of achieving full marks.

Post-event, students engaged with Mr. Ravi, seeking advice on board exams, and explored a range of books provided by Target Publications designed to facilitate a seamless and successful exam experience.

Mr. Ravi Dharma, the workshop mentor, said, "Education is a powerful tool, and this session aimed to equip these young minds with effective strategies for board exam success. The enthusiasm and receptiveness displayed by the students were truly inspiring."

Father Wellington Patil from Snehasadan, Andheri, appreciated the workshop, and said, "Engaging in activities related to board exams instills confidence in our 10th and 12th-grade students. Target Publications conducted this workshop at the perfect time, providing valuable assistance that will undoubtedly benefit our students."