Tamil Nadu TNPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 861 Vacancies Before Midnight! (Direct Link Inside)

Tamil Nadu TNPSC Recruitment 2024: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) application window for the recruitment process for 861 vacancies is set to close today, September 11, 2024. The goal of this drive is to fill positions via the Combined Technical Services Examination (ITI/Diploma Level).

The candidates who meet the eligibility criteria and are interested in taking part in the recruitment process must register themselves before the portal closes. The application link can be found on the official website at tnpsc.gov.in.

During registration, the candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 100.

"The candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfill all eligibility conditions for admission to the examination. Their admission to all stages of the examination will be purely provisional, subject to their satisfying the eligibility conditions. Mere admission to the written examination / certificate verification / counselling or inclusion of name in the selection list will not confer on the candidates any right to appointment. The Commission reserves the right to reject candidature at any stage, after due process even after selection has been made, if a wrong claim or violation of rules or instructions is confirmed," read the official information bulletin.

OTP Details

The applicant must first register on the Commission website using the One Time Registration (OTR) platform, and only then may they proceed to complete the online application for the test. The candidate can fill out the online application for the test right away if they have already registered.

Application Correction Window

Following the deadline for online application submission, the Application Correction Window will be open for three days, from September 15, 2024, to September 17, 2024. Candidates will have the opportunity to amend the information in their online application during this time. No changes to the online application are permitted after the Application Correction Window period's closing date.

Choose Your Subjects Wisely

The required subject paper(s) and the post(s) for which the candidate is applying must be specified in their online application. Candidates should only choose a subject paper or subjects for which they have the requisite training or educational background in order to appear in the exam. Only the candidate's selection for a given post will be based on the required subject paper that they have selected. As a result, candidates should carefully consider the subject paper and post options that are offered in the online application.

How To Apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the application link

Step 3: Login using the required credentials

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the necessary application fees

Step 7: Submit the form

Step 8: Save and download for future

Candidates must make sure to check the information filled in the application carefully and thoroughly before submitting the form. The documents uploaded must be valid and credible. The dates of the exams are set for November 9, 2024, through November 14, 2024.