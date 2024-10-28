Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2024: Registration For Stray Round Counselling To End Today

Representative Image | Pixabay (Representative Image)

The registration period for the stray round counselling of the Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2024 ends today. Candidates who have not yet registered can complete their applications by 5PM today on the official website, tnmedicalselection.net.

The stray round counselling is essential for candidates who did not secure a seat in the previous rounds of counselling and provides a last chance to secure a place in medical colleges across Tamil Nadu. Eligible candidates are advised to visit the official Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) website for detailed instructions and to complete their registration.

Steps to apply for TN NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round Counselling 2024

Here’s a brief guide to apply for the TN NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round Counselling 2024:

1. Go to the DMER Tamil Nadu website.

2. Look for the Stray Vacancy Round Counselling announcement.

3. Create an account or log in with your existing credentials.

4. Complete the form with accurate details.

5. Submit required documents, including your NEET scorecard.

6. Make the necessary payment.

7. Review and submit your application.

8. Save the confirmation page for your records.

9. Bring original documents on the verification date.

10. Monitor the official website for seat allotment updates.

TN NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round Counselling 2024 Registration Fees

The registration fee for the TN NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round Counselling 2024 typically ranges from ₹500 to ₹1,000, depending on the category of the candidate. However, it's important to check the official DMER Tamil Nadu website or the official notification for the exact fee details, as they may vary each year. Ensure you have the correct amount ready during the application process.