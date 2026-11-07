Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay Approves ₹2,000-Crore Vetri Laptop Scheme To Provide Free Laptops To College Students In 2026-27 | File Photo

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has ordered the implementation of the 'Vetri Laptop Scheme' for college students, and Rs 2,000 crore is the allocation for the initiative, the state government said on Saturday.

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In order to ensure effective oversight, a high-level committee will be formed under the chief minister's leadership for implementing the free laptop scheme, announced in the 2026-27 budget, for college students.

'Vetri' denotes victory, and initiatives of the TVK-led regime, including the free buses scheme for women, are prefixed with Vetri.

First and second-year UG, diploma students (polytechnic, ITI) studying in government and state-aided colleges (2026-27) in a string of courses -- arts, science, engineering, medicine, veterinary science, agriculture, fisheries, and law -- will benefit from the free laptop scheme.

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Also, the scheme would be extended to students who could not benefit from the free laptop scheme during the 2025-26 academic year and who are now in their third and fourth year of professional courses in government and state-aided institutions.

Laptops with Intel Core i5 processors or equivalent versions would be provided to engineering students, taking into account their specific requirements.

Administrative sanction is accorded to state-run ELCOT to ensure procurement of laptops certified to meet all quality standards.

The government said in an official release that in today's digital world, a laptop serves as an essential educational tool for students pursuing higher education.

Laptops would in a big way help students enhance their technological knowledge, undertake skill development training, pursue online education, and prepare for future employment opportunities.

Considering this, the chief minister has ordered the implementation of the scheme announced in the 2026-27 budget with a financial allocation of Rs 2,000 crore.

"A Government Order has been issued granting administrative sanction for the financial allocation and also setting out detailed guidelines for the scheme's rollout," the government statement added.

Further, the government expressed confidence that the scheme would turn out to be an impressive milestone in the journey of students from the marginalised and middle-class families to adequately equip themselves in today's digital era to excel in global competitive skills and enhance their employability.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)