Delhi Schools To Conduct Classes Up To 5 In Hybrid Mode As Air Pollution Worsens Across The Capital | ANI

New Delhi: The Delhi Directorate of Education has directed all government and private schools to conduct classes up to class 5 in hybrid mode in view of worsening air quality in the national capital.

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The directive, issued Friday, applies to all government, government-aided and unaided recognised private schools under the Directorate of Education, as well as those run by the NDMC, MCD and Delhi Cantonment Board.

All the government and private schools in Delhi will conduct classes up to class 5 in hybrid mode, allowing students to attend either in person or online, it stated.

According to the circular, the decision was taken in compliance with the Commission for Air Quality Management's (CAQM) order invoking all actions under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect across Delhi-NCR.

The CAQM on Friday imposed stage three measures in Delhi-NCR under the GRAP. The city's AQI is in the "very poor" category on Saturday with a reading of 364, as per CBCP's Sameer App.

The directorate has also asked school heads to immediately inform parents and guardians about the arrangement.

Deputy Directors of Education (DDEs) across districts and zones have been asked to visit schools under their jurisdiction to ensure that the directions are implemented smoothly.

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