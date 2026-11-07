Maharashtra Board Announces 2027 Timetable; HSC Exams From Feb 8 To March 9, SSC From Feb 15 To March 15 | Representational image (AI-generated)

Pune: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the final timetable for the February-March 2027 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations.

The Class XII written examinations will begin on Feb 8 and continue until March 9, while the Class X examinations will commence on Feb 15 and conclude on March 15.

According to the schedule released by the board, HSC practical, oral, internal assessment and other examinations will be conducted from Jan 20 to Feb 6, while SSC practical and internal assessments will take place between Jan 28 and Feb 13, 2027.

The written examinations will be conducted across all nine divisional boards in the state, including Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, Kolhapur, Amravati, Latur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Konkan.

The board has appealed to schools, junior colleges and students to take note of the examination schedule and make necessary preparations.

It has also clarified that the timetable published on its official website, www.mahahsscboard.in, is intended for information, while students should obtain the final printed timetable through their respective schools and junior colleges.

HSC Examinations from Feb 8

The HSC written examinations will begin on Feb 8, 2027, with the English paper scheduled from 11 am to 2 pm. Language papers, including Hindi, Marathi and other regional and foreign languages, will be conducted during the initial days of the examinations.

The schedule will subsequently cover the General Foundation Course and various vocational subjects, including Engineering and Technology, Electronics, Electrical Technology, Automobile Technology, Construction, Mechanical Technology, Computer Technology, Agriculture, Fisheries, Medical Laboratory Technology, Tourism and Hospitality Management, Commerce and Banking.

The timetable extends until March 9, when the Sociology examination for eligible Divyang candidates is scheduled. Other papers for eligible candidates include Psychology, Geography and Book Keeping and Accountancy.

SSC Examinations to Conclude on March 15

For SSC students, the written examinations will commence on Feb 15, with the first language papers scheduled in the morning session from 11 am to 2 pm. The timetable includes different language options, while German and French examinations will be held in the afternoon session.

The major subject examinations will be conducted in March. Mathematics Part I (Algebra) is scheduled for March 2, followed by Part II (Geometry) on March 4. Science and Technology Part I and Part II will be held on March 8 and March 11, respectively.

The Social Sciences examinations will be among the final major papers, with History and Political Science scheduled for March 13 and Geography on March 15, marking the conclusion of the SSC written examination schedule.

The board has instructed schools and junior colleges to ensure that students are informed about the timetable and verify their examination dates through the official schedule.