Maha Govt Forms 7-Member Committee To Review Professional Education Admission & Fee Regulation Laws | Representational Image

Pune, November 06: The Maharashtra Government has constituted a seven-member committee to examine proposed amendments to laws governing admissions and fee regulation in professional educational institutions across the state. The committee will study the existing provisions and prepare a revised draft of the legislation and rules, according to a Government Resolution released on Friday, November 6.

Committee To Review Existing Legislation

The committee has been formed to review the Maharashtra Professional Educational Institutions (Regulation of Admissions) and Maharashtra Unaided Private Professional Educational Institutions (Regulation of Fees) Act, 2015, in view of proposed amendments submitted by the Directorate of Technical Education, Admission Regulating Authority and Fee Regulating Authority.

According to the GR, the committee will be headed by Rajendra Bhagwat, Senior Principal Secretary. Its members include the Secretary of the Fee Regulating Authority, the Secretary of the Admission Regulating Authority and Commissioner of the State Common Entrance Test Cell, the Director of Higher Education, retired legal adviser D P Gomare, and an Under Secretary from the Higher and Technical Education Department. The Director of Technical Education will serve as the committee’s member secretary.

Revised Draft Due Within 10 Days

The committee has been tasked with conducting a comprehensive examination of the proposed amendments and other relevant provisions before preparing a revised draft of the Act and its rules for submission to the state government.

The GR further directs the committee to submit its recommendations along with the revised draft within 10 days.

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Meeting Allowances And Expenditure Approved

The government has also approved meeting allowances of Rs 10,000 for the committee chairman and Rs 9,000 for retired officials serving as members per meeting. Actual travel expenses will be reimbursed separately. The expenditure will be met from the personal ledger account of the Directorate of Technical Education, Mumbai.