Pune Municipal Corporation Approves ₹10,000 Diwali Bonus For ASHA Workers & Contractual School Staff | Sourced

Pune, November 06: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has approved Diwali bonuses for contractual employees working in its primary and secondary schools, along with ASHA workers employed under its Health Department. ASHA workers will receive a Diwali bonus of Rs 10,000 each, Standing Committee Chairman Shrinath Bhimale said on Thursday.

Financial Assistance For School Employees

Several employees working in PMC-run primary and secondary schools on a consolidated honorarium basis contribute to educational activities, administrative work and initiatives to improve students' academic performance. However, unlike regular civic employees, they are not eligible for the ex-gratia payment provided during Diwali.

Recognising their contribution, the Standing Committee approved a proposal to extend Diwali financial assistance to these employees for the financial year 2025-26.

Rs 10,000 Bonus For ASHA Workers

The committee has also approved a bonus of Rs 10,000 each for ASHA workers working under the civic body’s Health Department. These frontline workers play a crucial role in maternal and child healthcare, immunisation, family welfare programmes, disease surveillance and public health awareness initiatives.

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Despite their important responsibilities at the grassroots level, ASHA workers receive relatively low honorariums. The civic body’s decision aims to provide them with additional financial support during the festive season.

Recognition Of Education And Health Workers

Bhimale said, “The decisions were taken in recognition of the contributions made by honorarium-based employees in the education and health departments and to ensure they also receive financial support during Diwali.”