Maharashtra ST Announces ₹10,000 Diwali Bonus For 83,000 Employees Amid Concerns Over Ticketless Travel

Mumbai: Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will pay a Diwali bonus of ₹10,000 each to around 83,000 officers and employees, even as the transport undertaking faces financial difficulties. Transport Minister and MSRTC chairman Pratap Sarnaik announced the decision on Thursday, along with a festival advance of ₹12,500 for eligible employees and an increase in dearness allowance from 58% to 60%.
The announcement comes at a time when public transport undertakings are under pressure to improve revenue and curb ticketless travel. Mumbai's suburban railway network, which carries millions of passengers daily, has also been intensifying ticket-checking drives to prevent revenue leakage. The festival bonus is expected to bring relief to ST employees, while the financial burden of the decision adds to the challenge of keeping public transport services financially sustainable.
Bonus Decision Adds Financial Burden
The decision was announced after a meeting with representatives of various employee unions. Sarnaik said the corporation would incur an additional expenditure of around ₹160 crore but maintained that employees' contribution to public transport could not be overlooked.
"ST officers and employees work round the clock to provide safe travel to lakhs of passengers. Giving them a bonus during Diwali is not merely an act of generosity, but their right," Sarnaik said.
Minister Appeals Against Employee Strikes
He also appealed to employees not to resort to protests or strikes, stressing that any disruption would inconvenience ordinary passengers. The minister said the government and the corporation were ready to address employee concerns through dialogue.
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Public Transport Faces Revenue Challenges
The announcement comes against the backdrop of continuing efforts by public transport agencies to improve their financial position. Ticketless travel remains a concern for suburban railway services, with ticket-checking drives being used to recover revenue and discourage irregular travel. For ST, the challenge is to balance employee welfare with the need to provide affordable and reliable services.
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