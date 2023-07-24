Tamil Nadu Class 12th Supplementary Exam Results 2023 Today At dge.tn.gov.in

Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary exam results 2023 today | ANI (Representational Pic)

Tamil Nadu class 12th supplementary results 2023 will be declared today, July 24. Those students who appeared in the TN Class 12th supplementary exams can download the statement of marks from the official website at dge.tn.gov.in. Class 12th supplementary exams 2023 were held from June 19 to 26. The overall pass percentage of Class 12 this year was recorded at 94.03%.

The Tamil Nadu class 12th exams were held in the month of June-July 2023.

Read Also Tamil Nadu: Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi Returns Home After 8 Hours Of Interrogation

Candidates who wish to apply for the copy of the answer sheet of the Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) and re-counting will have to visit the office of the Assistant Director of District Government Examinations on July 27 or 28 from 10 am to 5.45 pm and submit their request application along with the fee.

12th supplementary exam result date 2023 was announced on the Tamil Nadu DGE official website, tnresults.nic.in. Students will have to enter their roll number and date of birth to download the TN Class 12th supplementary results 2023.

In the newly created districts - Tenkasi, Kallakurichi, Tirupathur, Ranipet, Mayiladuthurai, Chengalpattu - students will have to visit the office of the Primary Education Officer to register for the scanned copy of the answer sheet.

Steps to check TN 12th supplementary results 2023

Visit the TN DGE official website, dge.tn.gov.in.

Click on the ‘Result’ link on the homepage.

12th Tamil Nadu supplementary exam result link will appear.

Enter roll number and date of birth in the space provided.

Submit the details entered. Class 12th supplementary results 2023 will be displayed.

Download and take a printout of the revised TN 12th mark sheet.

To view the 12th supplementary exam result date, Click on the Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) link on the homepage.

Now TN Class 12 latest updates page will appear.

Click on the TN 12th supplementary exam result date link

The result date notification with other important details will be displayed.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)