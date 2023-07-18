Tamil Nadu: Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi Returns Home After 8 Hours Of Interrogation

Tamil Nadu Higher Education MinisterK Ponmudi | File

Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy was recently summoned by the Enforcement Directorate. Minister returned home in the early hours of Tuesday after being in the office for 8 hours. This session followed criticism by DMK. A spokesperson from DMK has called this ED arrest as central government's vendetta politics.

In addition, spokesperson Sarvanan called the eight-hour-long interrogation as an 'utter violation of human rights.' He said "It is a 2007 case. They are saying that if he is not interrogated today evidence will be lost. Whom are they trying to joke? It is a fraud played on the human rights of this country. He is a 72-year-old man. He is already under medication. This is an utter violation of human rights."

Moreover, Ponmudi faced ED for nearly 22 hours. "From 7 am yesterday until 3:30, almost 22 hours. Imagine the torture the Minister had undergone," said the spokesperson.

Previously, in June, after minister V Senthil Balaji was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Tamil Nadu minister Ponmudi called the custody as a ‘revengeful act’. He also claimed that the centre is using ED against ministers of those states where there is a non-BJP government. Senthil was taken into custody by the ED in connection with an alleged money laundering case.