CBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Results To Be Out Soon at cbse.gov.in

CBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Results To Be Out Soon | Representative image

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to release the results for the supplementary exams for Class 10 and 12.As per the various media reports the results are most likely to be declared by the first week of August. However there is still no official confirmation on the date and time of the results. Once the results are declared students can check their CBSE class 10th, 12th scorecards from the official websites of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

CBSE conducted the supplementary exam for Class 12 on July 17 whereas the supplementary exam for Class 10 was scheduled from July 17 to July 22.

The details mentioned in the CBSE supplementary result will include the board’s name, parent’s name, candidate’s name, hall ticket number, subject name, marks received (both theory and practical), overall marks, percentage obtained, and result status (pass or fail).

Read Also Consider Using Indian Languages As Medium Of Instruction: CBSE To Schools

Students who appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary exam can request verification of their marks, with an application fee of Rs. 500 per subject. Additionally, they have the option to obtain a photocopy of their evaluated answer book by paying Rs. 700. For those seeking a re-evaluation of their answer sheets, the application window will open in August, requiring a fee of Rs. 100 per question.

To be eligible for re-evaluation, students must have obtained a photocopy of their answer book. It is essential for students to carefully consider these options, keeping in mind that the final marks may remain unchanged or could even decrease after these processes.

Navigate to eithercbse.gov.inorcbseresults.nic.in, the official websites of CBSE.

For Class 10, click on the ‘CBSE 10 Supplementary Result 2023’ option. Similarly, for Class 12, click on the ‘CBSE 12 Supplementary Result 2023’ link, available on the homepage.

A new window will be displayed. Enter by submitting your login credentials like date of birth, roll number, and other details (if required).

Your Class 10 or Class 12 supplementary result will be displayed on the screen.

Check your scorecard and download it for future requirements.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)