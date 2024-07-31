Tamil Nadu Class 11 2024 Supplementary Results Announced; Check Important Details To Check In Scorecard

Representative Image | Unsplash Image

The results of the Class 11 Supplementary Exam in Tamil Nadu have been released. Students can now check their marks on the official TNDGE website, dge.tn.gov.in, following the announcement of the Class 11th or HSE Plus One Supplementary results by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, July 31.

On July 2, the TN HSE+1 arrear exam was given to pupils who did not pass this year's Class 11 exams.

How to check results?

Candidates must enter their date of birth and roll number as login credentials in order to view their grades online.

-DGE's official website may be found at dge.tn.gov.in.

-Go to the results page.

-On the page, click the link for the Supplementary exam 2024 results.

-Enter your birthdate and roll number as your login credentials.

-Check your grades and submit the information.

-Verify the information and print the result page.

Details mentioned in scorecard:

The TN 11th supplemental scorecard contains information about the candidate, including name, marks received, and qualifying status.



-Name of student

-Registration number

-Date of birth

-Subject name

-Subject-wise internal marks

-Subject-wise practical marks

-Result status (Pass/Fail)

-Total marks

-Grades

-Remarks

TN Class 11 exam 2024

In Tamil Nadu, 8,11,172 students took the annual Class 11 final exam, with 7,39,539 of them passing. This year, the overall pass rate was 91.17 percent.