TN SSLC Supplementary Results 2024 Announced, What's Next?

On July 30, the Directorate of Government Examinations in Tamil Nadu released the results for the Class 10 supplementary exam. Students who took the exam can go to dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in, the official websites, to download the TN SSLC supplemental result 2024.

In 2024, students who have not passed one or both of their subjects will have the chance to apply for make-up tests.

Eligibility Criteria



For students to be eligible for the Tamil Nadu 10th board exams in 2024, they must receive an aggregate score of at least 35%. To pass the TN SSLC exam in 2024, students must receive at least 35 marks out of 100 in each subject.

How to check?

The TN SSLC Class 10 supplementary result 2024 can be accessed by students by logging in using their registration number and birthdate.



-Go to tnresults.nic.in, the official website of the Tamil Nadu DGE.

-Click the link for the Class 10 results on the site.

-Enter your login information now and hit submit.

-The screen will display the Tamil Nadu 10th supplementary results for 2024.

-Download the result page, then print it off.

The TN SSLC supplemental exam was administered by the examination authority from July 2 to July 8, 2024.

TN SSLC Result 2024



On May 10, the Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2024 was revealed. This year, 9,08,080 students took the TN SSLC exam, of which 8,18,743 passed with flying colours. The pass percentage rose by 0.16% from the previous year to an overall pass percentage of 91.55%, up from 91.39%. With a pass rate of 94.53% compared to 88.58% for boys, girls performed better than boys.