Tamil Nadu Assembly To Urge Centre To Abolish NEET, Oppose FCRA Amendment Bill Over Student, Charity Concerns | Video |

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly is set to pass a resolution urging the Union government to amend relevant central laws and abolish the uniform NEET system for undergraduate medical admissions.

The Tamil Nadu government has said that the NEET system severely affects students studying in Tamil medium as well as those from rural and economically backward backgrounds in accessing medical education, while also raising concerns over the growing dependence on expensive coaching centres and the impact of the examination on students' school education.

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The resolution states that unregulated coaching centres charging exorbitant fees for NEET have increased, forcing students to divert their attention from the school curriculum and focus primarily on NEET preparation. It further argues that a single-day entrance examination after 12 years of schooling has become the deciding factor for students' higher education.

The resolution points out that the Tamil Nadu Assembly had unanimously passed Bill No. 43 of 2021, seeking exemption for the state from NEET for admission to undergraduate medical courses. However, the Bill has been kept pending without presidential approval, it said.

The resolution also cites continuous question paper leaks and irregularities in the examination system, stating that NEET-UG 2024 was cancelled and re-conducted, causing immense distress to eligible students and eroding their trust in the examination system. It also refers to student suicides linked to the examination-related distress and concludes that the system must be abolished.

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The Assembly will urge the Centre to amend the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Act, 2020, the National Commission for Homoeopathy Act, 2020, and other relevant laws to discontinue NEET at the national level.

The Tamil Nadu government has proposed that admissions to medical courses in the state be based on Class 12 examination marks.

Separately, the Assembly will pass a resolution opposing the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, in its present form.

The resolution expresses concern over provisions that could allow the government to take over, manage, dispose of or sell assets of charitable organisations following the expiry, non-renewal, refusal, cancellation or surrender of their FCRA registration.

The state Assembly will argue that such provisions could undermine the autonomy of charitable organisations, particularly educational and social welfare institutions run by minorities.

Read Also Govt May Delay FCRA Amendment Bill Amid Opposition Concerns, Delimitation Talks

The resolution will urge the Union government to withdraw the Bill in its current form and conduct comprehensive consultations with state governments and stakeholders, including charitable, religious, educational, medical and social organisations.

It will also call for any amendments to safeguard natural justice, proportionality, property rights, legitimate expectation and federalism, while ensuring transparency and accountability in foreign contributions.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu CM Vijay hailed the passing of a resolution on Monday mandating the singing of the State Song 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' before programmes organised by educational institutions, government offices and other public institutions across the state.

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Reacting to the passage of the resolution, Vijay said the move reflected the importance of Tamil language, culture and civilisation and thanked political parties for extending unanimous support to it.

"Tamil is not merely a language; it is a thought-culture-civilisation, and moreover, Tamil is our life; Tamil is our emotion--this is what our Tamil Nadu government has fully realised," Vijay said in a post on X.

"Furthermore, this historic resolution, which upholds and safeguards the antiquity, uniqueness, pride, excellence, and the sentiments of the Tamil people toward the Tamil language, stands as the highest tribute offered to Mother Tamil. This day, on which this resolution has been passed, will endure forever in the history of Tamil Nadu," he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)