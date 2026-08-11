TN NEET UG 2026 Rank List OUT For MBBS, BDS Admissions At tnmedicalselection.net; Check Direct Link Here

TN NEET UG 2026 Rank List: The Directorate of Medical Education, Tamil Nadu has released the TN NEET UG 2026 provisional rank list for admission to MBBS and BDS courses at the official website, tnmedicalselection.net . The rank lists have been released separately for the government quota, management quota and government school candidates under the 7.5 per cent quota.

A total of 66,507 candidates have been included in the rank list for admission to the state's 85 per cent state quota, comprising 13,999 MBBS seats.

Candidates who participated in the Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2026 counselling process can check and download their respective quota-wise rank lists through the official website.

Direct Link To Check TN NEET UG Government Quota Rank List 2026

Direct Link To Check TN NEET Management Quota Rank List 2026

Direct Link To Check TN NEET UG Government School Candidates 7.5 per cent Quota

Direct Link To Check TN NEET UG B.Sc. (Nursing), B.Pharm, B.ASLP, B.P.O., Allied and Healthcare UG Degree

Other TN NEET UG Rank List Download Link

TN NEET UG 2026 Rank List: How To Download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2026 rank list:

Step 1: Visit the official website, tnmedicalselection.net .

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the 'Notification' section.

Step 3: Click on the relevant rank list link for government quota, management quota or 7.5 per cent government school quota.

Step 4: The rank list PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Rank List Released For Other Courses

The Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2026 rank list has also been released for several other undergraduate and diploma courses. These include B.Sc Nursing, B.Pharm, B.ASLP, B.P.O., Allied and Healthcare UG Degrees, Science Group of Diploma in Nursing, Vocational Group of Diploma in Nursing, Pharm.D (6 Years) and Pharm.D (Post Baccalaureate/3 Years).