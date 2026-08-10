Govt May Delay FCRA Amendment Bill Amid Opposition Concerns, Delimitation Talks

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The government is likely to adopt a cautious approach on the proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill as it attempts to build political consensus on key issues such as delimitation and the implementation of the women’s reservation law from 2029, according to a report by The Times of India.

The bill is not listed in the Lok Sabha agenda for Monday, which marks the beginning of the final week of the Monsoon Session. With Parliament scheduled to adjourn on Aug 13, the government has only a few working days left to introduce and pass the legislation.

Bill faces opposition

The Lok Sabha’s Business Advisory Committee is expected to discuss the schedule for the remaining session days. A decision on when the bill will be taken up could indicate the government’s approach towards the legislation.

Introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25, the FCRA Amendment Bill has not yet come up for debate. Several Opposition parties and minority organisations have raised objections, particularly Christian groups that receive foreign contributions for social and charitable activities.

These organisations have argued that the proposed changes could affect their operations. They have also expressed concerns over provisions that may allow the government to take control of assets if an organisation’s FCRA registration is cancelled or not renewed.

Government weighs political calculations

The legislation has gained political significance due to the DMK’s opposition. DMK president M K Stalin recently supported a request by representatives of various churches seeking withdrawal of the bill or its referral to a joint parliamentary committee for detailed examination.

The government is seeking support from regional parties on its proposed delimitation exercise, which is linked to the planned implementation of the women’s reservation law from 2029.

According to the reportr, some MPs believe the government may avoid pushing the FCRA Bill immediately to prevent creating difficulties with parties whose backing could be important for these initiatives.

NCP(SP) leader Supriya Sule has also opposed the proposed amendments. Meanwhile, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma said after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah that a discussion on the bill was expected on Aug 12.