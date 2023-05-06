Tale of grit! Andhra Pradesh student with paralysis bags seat in IIM Ahmedabad

Chandramouli's grit and hard work paid off when he secured admission to the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Ahmedabad. | Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad

Amravati: An Andhra Pradesh student who was paralysed after an accident has secured a seat at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIMA), a prestigious business school in India.

Chandramouli, from Kothakota village, had only finished his engineering degree when things turned for the worse. According to a News19 report, Chandramouli accidentally touched a live electric wire and was paralysed in both hands and legs as a result of the tragedy. The student had to undergo surgery to have them removed.

Following the surgery, Chandramouli went through a severe period of depression. His friends tried to raise his spirit by providing him with consistent support and boosting his morale. Chandramouli realised the fact that his dream of becoming a mechanical engineer had been dashed but was determined not to let his disability define him.

The student decided to become a magistrate and finished his LLB aftter which he shifted his focus towards preparing for the nationwide B-school exam called Common Admission Test or CAT 2022.

Chandramouli's grit and hard work paid off when he secured admission to the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Ahmedabad this year.

“When I met with the accident, I was unable to do anything for two months. I had to let go of my dream of becoming a mechanical engineer, and instead, I pursued LLB to become a magistrate. However, I soon realized that one hand is necessary to become a magistrate, which meant that I had to let go of that ambition as well," said the student while talking to News18.

Chandramouli will be joining IIM Ahmedabad in June in hopes of fulfilling his dream of becoming a manager after graduating from the institute.