Symbiosis: SNAP 2022 starts registration at snaptest.org

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 05, 2022, 03:00 PM IST
Symbiosis

Registration for SNAP 2022 has begun at Symbiosis International (Deemed) University as of August 4. The SNAP 2022 application form is available for completion on the program's official website, snaptest.org.

Before beginning SNAP registration, candidates are suggested to review and fulfill the SNAP eligibility requirements.

The application for SNAP 2022 must be submitted by November 24. Each SNAP test registered will cost Rs. 1950 in SNAP registration fees in 2022.

The SIU, Pune will administer the computer-based SNAP 2022 exam at three distinct times on December 10, 18, and 23. The three SNAP 2022 test sessions will all be held from 2 to 3 p.m.

Before completing the SNAP registration 2022, candidates are suggested to have the following list of documents and information on hand.

  • A valid form of identification, such as a driver's licence, Pan card, voter ID, or Adhaar card

  • Academic papers and materials

  • Scanned image of a coloured passport photo

  • Digital signature

  • Contact information

  • Inbox address

