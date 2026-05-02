 Sultanpur: 14-Year-Old Madrassa Student Allegedly Dies By Suicide In Mosque, Probe Underway
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Sultanpur: 14-Year-Old Madrassa Student Allegedly Dies By Suicide In Mosque, Probe Underway

A 14-year-old madrassa student, identified as Rehan, allegedly died by suicide inside a mosque room in Sultanpur on Friday. The body was discovered by locals arriving for prayers, sparking panic. Police conducted inquest proceedings and sent the body for post-mortem. Officials said the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the report, and further investigation is ongoing.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, May 02, 2026, 11:20 AM IST
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Sultanpur: 14-Year-Old Madrassa Student Allegedly Dies By Suicide In Mosque, Probe Underway | file pic

Sultanpur: A 14-year-old madrassa student allegedly died by suicide after hanging himself from a ceiling fan inside a room of a mosque under Chanda police station limits here on Friday evening, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Rehan, a Class 6 student of a nearby madrasa. According to local residents, he had gone to the mosque in the afternoon to offer Friday prayers and later returned home. He came back to the mosque after some time and allegedly took the extreme step inside a room.

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The incident came to light around 4 pm when people arrived at the mosque to offer afternoon prayers and found the body hanging from the fan, triggering panic in the village. A large number of villagers gathered at the spot after the information spread.

The police reached the scene after being informed and brought the body down with the help of locals. After completing inquest proceedings, the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, officials said.

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The mosque premises also house a madrassa located just opposite it, where the deceased was a student. The police said the madrassa was closed on Friday.

Circle Officer Lambhua Hrithik Kapoor said the exact cause of death would be ascertained after the post-mortem report is received. Further legal proceedings are underway, he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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