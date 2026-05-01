24-Year-Old Youth Stabbed To Death At Wedding Ceremony In MP's Satna | Representative Image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old youth was stabbed to death in a wedding ceremony in Ranehi village under the Kothi police station late Thursday night after a petty dispute.

According to reports, the youth, identified as Rohit Dohar, a resident of Mednipur village, came to Ranehi village to attend the wedding ceremony.

During the wedding ceremony, he had disputes with the cook, Satish Dohar, over the quality of food.

As a result, when Rohit was returning home, Satish, together with his accomplices, stabbed him.

As he slumped to the ground, the attackers ran away. Those who were present at the spot sent Rohit to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

As soon as his relatives came to know of the murder, they created a ruckus, and the joy of the wedding ceremony turned into a tragedy.

A team of cops from the Kothi police station rushed to the spot and took the youth's body into their custody.

On Friday morning, a forensic team inspected the site of the murder and collected evidence.

The police station in-charge, Santosh Tiwari, said Rohit was a resident of the same village where the main attacker, Satish, lived.

Rohit was a lawyer, and the attacker was working as a cook, the police said, adding that they were searching for the culprits.