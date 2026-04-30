16-Year-Old Girl Found Dead As Family Arrives With Cake For Birthday |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A celebratory atmosphere turned into a nightmare in the Chhoti Gwaltoli area when a 16-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide a few hours before her birthday. The incident occurred late, around 11 pm on Wednesday.

According to the police, Vanshika Barole had asked her parents for money to buy new clothes for her 16th birthday scheduled on April 30. When the family provided a smaller amount than requested, promising the rest later, she became deeply upset.

While her family was attending a wedding in the evening, Vanshika stayed home alone. Later, her parents returned home late at night carrying a birthday cake and gifts, and they found her hanging from an iron chain.

She had reportedly used a gas cylinder to reach the height. She was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

The police began a probe and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.