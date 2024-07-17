 Study In Australia: Griffith University Offers 50% Tuition Fee Scholarship For International Students
The scholarship covers 50% of tuition fees for the entire duration of the recipient's degree program, provided they continue to meet eligibility criteria.

Updated: Wednesday, July 17, 2024, 05:31 PM IST
Griffith University |

Griffith University has announced the opening of applications for the Vice Chancellor's International Scholarship, available for students starting their studies in 2024, 2025, or 2026. This prestigious scholarship is aimed at rewarding international undergraduate and postgraduate students with academic achievements.

Important Dates:

Trimester 3, 2024: Applications close on 10 August 2024.

Trimester 1, 2025: Deadline for applications is 30 November 2024.

Trimester 2, 2025: Applications must be submitted by 12 April 2025.

Scholarship Details:

The scholarship covers 50% of tuition fees for the entire duration of the recipient's degree program, provided they continue to meet eligibility criteria.

Eligibility criteria:

To be eligible for the Vice Chancellor's International Scholarship, applicants must:

Be international students (not citizens of Australia or New Zealand).

Intend to commence their studies in 2024, 2025, or 2026.

Have a minimum GPA of 6.0 or above on a 7-point scale or its equivalent.

Receive an offer of admission from Griffith University before the scholarship application deadline.

Meet all academic and English language proficiency requirements for their chosen undergraduate or postgraduate program.

How to apply for the scholarship:

Apply for an undergraduate or postgraduate coursework program at Griffith University.

Upon receiving the Letter of Offer, submit an application for the Vice Chancellor's International Scholarship before the specified closing date.

Applications will be reviewed by a university panel, and successful candidates will be notified accordingly.

Scholarship conditions:

Successful applicants must accept both their program offer and the scholarship offer by the specified deadlines to secure their scholarship. Failure to do so may result in the scholarship being withdrawn.

For more details, prospective applicants are encouraged to visit Griffith University's official scholarship page and review the full terms and conditions.

