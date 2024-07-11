Study In Australia: Griffith University Invites Applications For International Postgraduate Research Scholarships

Griffith University |

Griffith University is currently accepting applications for its International Postgraduate Research Scholarships (GUIPRS). International students can apply by August 27, 2024.

Scholarship Details:

Funds tuition fees for doctoral candidates for up to three and a half years.

Funds tuition fees for research master's candidates for up to two years.

Covers ancillary costs, including:

Standard Overseas Student Health Cover policy for up to 42 months.

Student Services and Amenities Fee.

Eligibility Criteria for Griffith University International Research Scholarships:

Must be enrolled in a Higher Degree by Research (HDR) program at Griffith University.

Should be international students and not citizens of Australia or New Zealand.

Must hold a bachelor's degree with first-class honours.

Should not be receiving a Commonwealth Government Australia Award scholarship or other scholarships.

Visa and Health Cover Requirements:

Research candidates must hold a visa for their program length plus an additional eight months for interactive thesis marking.

PhD candidates require 57 months of overseas health cover.

Griffith University scholarship holders will receive health cover for the first 42 months of their programme.

PhD candidates must pay for the remaining 15 months of health cover and provide evidence of coverage when accepting their offer.

How to Apply for Griffith University Research Degree Programs:

Choose a research degree and check the eligibility requirements for your chosen degree.

Find a research supervisor or project depending on your area of study and research.

Search for available scholarships for that particular degree. There is also an option to apply without scholarships.

Upload the required documents, including your CV.

Submit the completed application form.

Read Also Study In Australia: Apply Now For Charles Darwin University Competitive Round Scholarship

Preparation Tips:

Prepare all application documents four months before your proposed intake date to ensure a smooth application process and avoid delays. Having all the paperwork in order positions you well to take the next steps towards joining Griffith University's vibrant research community.