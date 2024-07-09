Study In Australia: Apply Now For Charles Darwin University Competitive Round Scholarship

Charles Darwin University |

Charles Darwin University (CDU) in Australia is currently accepting applications for the Competitive Round Scholarship. This scholarship, part of the 2025 Research Training Program (RTP), is open to both domestic and international students.

Application Deadline: September 30, 2024

Scholarship Start Date: Between January 6 and March 31, 2025

As the official announcement from the university states, "The Dean of Graduate Studies will approve all scholarship offers based on the recommendation of the CDU HDR Scholarship Working Party. Scholarship offers are subject to applicants meeting the admission criteria outlined in the CDU HDR Admissions Policy."

"As outlined in the Commonwealth Scholarship Guidelines (Research) 2017, universities are able to give priority to a class of students such as Indigenous students, low socioeconomic status (SES) students, students undertaking research in a particular discipline or emerging area of research strength, or students undertaking a HDR for the first time," reads the further statement.

Scholarship Details:

RTP Stipend Scholarships: Awarded by the Australian Government to students with exceptional research potential

Full-time Students: AU$32,192 per annum (2024 rate), tax-free, paid in fortnightly instalments

Part-time Students: AU$16,096 per annum (2024 rate), taxable, paid fortnightly

Additional Benefits:

Maternity Leave: Included

Paid Sick Leave: Included

Relocation Allowance: Up to $2,500 for international students and $2,000 for domestic students

Selection Process:

Scholarships will be approved by the Dean of Graduate Studies based on recommendations from the CDU HDR Scholarship Working Party.

Applicants must meet the admission criteria outlined in the CDU HDR Admissions Policy.

International students' stipends will be assessed based on qualifications (up to a maximum of 5 points) and refereed publications (up to a maximum of 5 points).

For more updates and information, candidates are advised to visit the official university website.