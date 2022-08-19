Students worry with year-long wait times for US visa appointment

Mumbai Airport | File photo

Tourists, visitors, businessmen, all remain baffled by the abnormally lengthy wait period for their US Visa appointments. On an average, Indian citizens are being asked to wait for over 500 days or a year and a half, puhing their expected appointments to 2024. Students who wished to enroll themselves within the September intake of American Universities are especially concerned with these wait times.

As of date, the official website of the US Consular affairs states that the wait time for a visitor visa appointment is 580 calendar days and 12 calendar days for Student/exchange visitor visas in Mumbai.

On the other hand, a student will have to wait for 471 Calendar Days to get a visa appointment from the New Delhi Embassy. The US Embassy in Chennai is presenting a wait time of 8 days for the US Student Visa.

"The estimated wait time to receive an interview appointment at a US Embassy or Consulate can change weekly and is based on actual incoming workload and staffing. These are estimates only and do not guarantee the availability of an appointment," stated the website.

The State Department, meanwhile, said that consular sections overseas may be able to expedite the applicant's interview date "if there is an urgent, unforeseen situation such as a funeral, medical emergency, or school start date".

Read Also Things an Indian student learnt while studying in the UK