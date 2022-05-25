Students, teachers, and school questionnaires released in 22 mediums of instruction through NAS 2021

File Photo

#NAS2021 was conducted in 22 mediums of instruction covering Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Mizo, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Bodo, Garo, Khasi, Konkani, Nepali, Bhutia, and Lepcha.

The #NAS2021 report is aimed at making a robust assessment framework at its core, designed on the principles of assessing student learning outcomes.

The report will also help in a systematic understanding of the consequences that prolonged closure of schools has had on students' learning in terms of their socio-emotional & cognitive development. Access the report at nas.gov.in.