Students recall pre covid 'Campus Addas', adapt to hybrid life; see pics

Ongoing pandemic and its cascading impact have left students from top educational Institutes like IIT Bombay and IIM Bangalore reminiscing about their hangout spots prior to covid. While one misses the hustle-bustle of campus life, the others long for on-campus midnight chitchats with friends.

Several such students spoke to Free Press Journal and shared what they really miss the most about their old hangout 'Addas.'

Rupesh Kumar, a final year student at Symbiosis Institute of Mass Communication (SIMC,) Pune, said that he recalls many of these hangout spots precious to him for having fascinating talks with his friends and most, where he sat down to play cards and sing.

"My friends and I would play UNO cards together in groups. At times, We sat in large numbers and played the guitar, sang, and even danced to get a bit of reprieve from our hectic academic routine. Moreover, there were festivals celebrated on campus to make everyone feel at home. For instance, we celebrated Pongal, so our Tamil friends don't miss their family and friends."

However, post-covid, he said, campus life has changed dramatically.

"We are restricted to gather in large numbers. Not playing cards or dancing in groups robs us of the fun. To add to it, classes are being conducted in hybrid mode. Because of it, not all of us get to hang out at the same place every time. I miss it!"

Not surprisingly, another student from IIT feels the same. Apurv Tiwari, studying Aerospace Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, said that the Covid-19 restrictions led to such changes in the campus, that many canteens suffered a bad fate.

"The pandemic went on till more than a year even before the students returned. The canteens we used to hang out and eat in were shut when we did. Except for parking lots, our main hangout spots were delicious eateries on campus like a Cafe called 'Brews n Bites.' As a joke, students would call it "Mosquito bites."

He said this cafe was a hangout spot for students and the faculty. However, it shut down, and some of us had to rely on hostel mess.

"Students in groups would meet in the mess whenever they had the chance. I miss the fact that all of my friends would eat at Cafe Brews n Bites not only for the food but the hustle-bustle of the canteen. The chattering in the background, the smell of delicious food cooking in the kitchen, all of it was a different experience before Covid restrictions hit the campus," Apurv added.

Similarly, Ayan Chatterjee from SPJIMR (S.P Jain Institute of Management & Research) said that he misses hanging out on campus and not on the 'phone.'

"I remember when all of us would sit in groups and have conversations, sit in the canteen and face each other instead of talking on a video call. Where's the fun in that?" He said.

While many students missed hanging out in groups, one of many among IIM Bangalore, Pragati, recalled her midnight conversations with dear ones in the canteen.

"Pre-covid, I would like to take walks on campus or sit in the canteen at midnight. Two of my friends and I would wrap up studying or an assignment, take a walk around our hostel, sit in the canteen at 2 am, and talk about life."

"Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, I decided to move out of campus and live in an apartment. I miss my campus, but it is equally fun living here."

Pragati from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore now sees herself taking strolls in her society.

1. Mustard cafe- IIM Bangalore

2. Students playing uno- IIT Bombay

3. Students sitting in parking lot- IIT Bombay

4. SIMC CAMPUS

5. SIMC CAMPUS

6. SIMC CAMPUS

Advertisement

Advertisement

ALSO READ Mumbai Power Outage: Mumbaikars initiate meme fest

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 08:04 PM IST