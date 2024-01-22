Students Criticise Maharashtra Government's 'Give It Up' Option, Says It Does Not Serve Any Purpose

"What good would a PhD do," Ajit Pawar had asked during the winter session of state legislature last month. | File Photo

Several students criticised the state government's decision of introducing a 'give it up' option for social welfare schemes, including scholarships and fellowships. Coming weeks after Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's controversial comment on the PhD programme, the move aims to 'encourage' well-off beneficiaries to simply opt out of the schemes' ambit.

The flak was directed at the government's decision to add a 'give it up' button on the application pages for 65 schemes, including the LPG cylinder subsidy, run through the state's direct benefit transfer portal (MahaDBT). In line with the Centre's initiative of asking people to skip availing the LPG subsidy if they can sustain, the decision to roll out the 'give it up' option was taken in a meeting chaired by Pawar, who heads the Finance Department, in October 2023. A government resolution was issued in the same regard earlier this month.

The 'give it up' button has been added to scholarships and fellowships provided by the Centre as well as various state departments. Financial benefits for farmers, tribals, those affected by natural calamities, entrepreneurs and widows have also been added with the new option. The button will also trail the future schemes. Earlier, Pawar was slammed for his remarks on research scholars, demanding to increase the number of PhD fellowships. "What good would a PhD do," Pawar had asked during the winter session of state legislature last month.

Students pointed out that the new option doesn't serve any purpose. Unlike LPG subsidy, the state's benefits aren't provided to everyone by default. Those who don't want to avail the schemes can simply not apply on the portal, they reasoned.

In a similar vein, the state chapter of Students Federation of India underscored that the decision reflects the government's disdain for beneficiaries and its will to create an atmosphere against scholarship programmes.

"If students click on this option by accident, they would be deprived of educational aid and will end up paying their entire fees. Many students will be deprived of education due to this option," it said in a statement. Student organisations said that the decision is evidence of the government trying to limit the educational aid to marginalised students.