Students build tree house to overcome internet connectivity problems in J-K's Udhampur

Udhampur: To tackle challenges linked to online classes, students from Manta village in Udhampur district built a bamboo treehouse.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools were compelled to close in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus. However, this has had a negative impact on education, especially in remote places where students experience difficulties owing to frequent internet access. Students in Manta village also had to cope with weak internet connections and were unable to take advantage of online classes.

Satyashwer Singh, an artist by profession, helped the students overcome the problem by building a bamboo treehouse with them where the internet connection was good.



"There are very few places where we receive good internet connection and this (where the bamboo tree was constructed) is one of those. When kids told me about their problem, I came up with an idea to build the bamboo treehouse," said Singh.



He added that the treehouse can also be used during inclement weather.

Vicky Singh, a class 12 student, said, "During the lockdown online classes started and we faced many difficulties in connecting to the internet. So, when we told Satyashwer about our problem. Satyashwer said that we should construct a treehouse. There are 10-12 students who come here. We used to sit together and discuss the topic."



Arun Singh, an 11th class student, said, "In my house, there was noise and I couldn't concentrate on my classes. But, here the pleasant ambience helps me study."

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 02:17 PM IST