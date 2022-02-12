UP schools to reopen for nursery to class 8 from Monday

Lucknow: Considering the improvement in the coronavirus pandemic situation, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to relax the restrictions and reopen schools for grades nursery to eight on Monday, in accordance with COVID-19 protocols.

According to an official decree, the state government also permitted gyms, swimming pools, restaurants, and workplaces to continue operating as before while adhering to all COVID-19 standards.

"Schools will reopen for classes Nursery to 8 from February 14 with the strict following of COVID protocols till further orders. Gyms, swimming pools, restaurants, hotels, and cinema halls will operate as earlier while water parks will remain shut," the order read.



According to the Uttar Pradesh government order, a COVID-19 help desk will be placed at all the places to ensure the wearing of masks, social distancing, sanitisation, and other protocols need to be followed.

Meanwhile, schools for classes 9 to 12 and all degree colleges had already been resumed from February 7 in the state.



Uttar Pradesh has reported a total of 18,016 COVID-19 active cases at present, as per Union Health Ministry data.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 11:01 AM IST