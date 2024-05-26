 SSC Results To Be Declared On Monday
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationSSC Results To Be Declared On Monday

SSC Results To Be Declared On Monday

The board has attributed the decline to rising enrolment in schools affiliated to the national boards, CBSE and ICSE.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, May 26, 2024, 02:01 AM IST
article-image
Second School Certificate (SSC) exam began across Telangana on Monday | Representative Photo

The results of the Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams will be declared at 1pm on Monday (May 27).

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results on the Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education’s official website, mahresult.nic.in.

The board had announced the Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) test results last Monday. Even though many teachers were engaged in election-related work, the board has managed to assess the Class 10 papers earlier than the previous two years, when the results were released on June 2 and June 17, respectively. It has achieved this feat despite an increase in the number of candidates after a continuous decline over the past five years.

Read Also
Class 12 Results: 'Super 50' Students Achieve 100% Success Rate In Nashik
article-image

More than 16 lakh students had registered for the Class 10 examination, which was conducted between March 1 and 22. While this figure is higher than 15.77 lakh registrations recorded in 2023-24, it’s still lower than 16.38 lakh students who signed up for the exam in 2022-23.

The board has attributed the decline to rising enrolment in schools affiliated to the national boards, CBSE and ICSE.

Read Also
Mumbai University Releases BMS Semester 6 Results, 80.86 % Students Pass
article-image

This year the tests were held at 5,086 centres across the state, including 1,060 in Mumbai division, which covers the city as well as Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts. Around 3.64 lakh students, 12,000 more than last year, took the test in the region.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SSC Results To Be Declared On Monday

SSC Results To Be Declared On Monday

CUET UG 2024: Admit Cards For Common University Entrance Test May 29 Released By NTA

CUET UG 2024: Admit Cards For Common University Entrance Test May 29 Released By NTA

NEET UG 2024: NTA To Release NEET UG Answer Key Soon, Check Details Here!

NEET UG 2024: NTA To Release NEET UG Answer Key Soon, Check Details Here!

IIT Kanpur Graduate Quits MNC Job To Become Fitness Coach, Inspires Many

IIT Kanpur Graduate Quits MNC Job To Become Fitness Coach, Inspires Many

APSET Results 2024: Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test Results Released At apset.net.in

APSET Results 2024: Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test Results Released At apset.net.in