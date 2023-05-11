SSC CHSL 2023 notification out: 1,600 vacancies on offer, exam details here

SSC CHSL 2023: 1600 vacancies on offer, exam details here | Representative image

New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday, May 9 released a notification inviting applications to fill approximately 1600 vacancies through Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination 2023.

These vacancies are tentative and the final vacancy position will be informed in due course.

Interested candidates can apply for the exam online through the SSC website at SSC. nic. in till 11 pm on June 8.

Aspirants should check the eligibility and other details carefully before applying for the posts

Admit card for SSC CHSL 2023

The admit cards for both exams will be released 10-15 days before the exam date.

Fee Details:

General candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100 per application. This fee can be conveniently paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or by using Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards.

Alternatively, candidates may also choose to make the payment in cash at SBI Branches by generating an SBI Challan.

Vacancy details:

The competitive examination conducted by the Commission is intended to fill Group C positions, including Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant and Data Entry Operators, for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India, as well as various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals.

Candidates must have passed the 12th standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University. The candidate must possess Essential Qualification on or before the cut-off date i.e. August 1, 2023.

Exam dates

The SSC CHSL 2023 Tier-I (Computer-Based Examination) is scheduled to take place from August 2 to 22. The dates for the Tier-II CBE will be announced at a later time

The recruitment process for SSC CHSL 2023will be conducted in three tiers:

Computer-based examination (Tier-1)

Descriptive paper (Tier-2)

Skill test/typing test (Tier-3)

Steps to Apply for SSC CHSL 2023