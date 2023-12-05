SSC CGL 2023: Final Result Out At ssc.nic.in; Check Cut-off For Each Category Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final results of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (SSC CGL 2023) exam. Those candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
Direct link to check notification for SSC CGL result 2023
Throught this recruitment exam the commission need to fill a total of 8,415 vacancies.
The Option-cum-preference was collected online from candidates who appeared in SSC Tier II exam.
A total of 52092 candidates submitting their preferences online are now considered for the next phase of the selection process.
The commission earlier declared the Tier-I results on September 19, 2023, following which the Tier-II exam was conducted in Computer-Based Mode on October 26 and 27, 2023.
Direct link for SSC CGL result 2023
SSC CGL 2023 final result notification | SSC
Cut-off for various categories is as follows:
Category: SC
Cut-off Marks: 252
Candidates Available: 7111
ST
Cut-off Marks: 241
Candidates Available: 3180
OBC
Cut-off Marks: 271
Candidates Available: 12591
EWS
Cut-off Marks: 265
Candidates Available: 7244
UR
Cut-off Marks: 287
Candidates Available: 6384 (candidates from various other categories qualifying at the UR Cut-off have been appropriately categorized)
ESM
Cut-off Marks: 223
Candidates Available: 1145
OH
Cut-off Marks: 234
Candidates Available: 504
HH
Cut-off Marks: 172
Candidates Available: 478
VH
Cut-off Marks: 228
Candidates Available: 328
Pwd-Other
Cut-off Marks: 143
Candidates Available: 308
Total candidates available: 39273
Steps to check SSC CGL Final Result 2023:
Visit the official website of the SSC at ssc.nic.in.
On the homepage, go to "Results" section.
Find and click on the option related to the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE).
On the CGLE results page, search for the link specifically related to the "Final Result of CGLE 2023."
On the result page, you may be prompted to enter your examination details such as Roll Number and DoB.
After entering the details, the system should generate your SSC CGL 2023 Final Result.
Download the document for future reference.