SSC CGL 2023: Final Result Out At ssc.nic.in; Check Cut-off For Each Category Here

SSC CGL 2023 Final Answer Key Out & Scorecard Out

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final results of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (SSC CGL 2023) exam. Those candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Throught this recruitment exam the commission need to fill a total of 8,415 vacancies.

The Option-cum-preference was collected online from candidates who appeared in SSC Tier II exam.

A total of 52092 candidates submitting their preferences online are now considered for the next phase of the selection process.

The commission earlier declared the Tier-I results on September 19, 2023, following which the Tier-II exam was conducted in Computer-Based Mode on October 26 and 27, 2023.

SSC CGL 2023 final result notification | SSC

Cut-off for various categories is as follows:

Category: SC

Cut-off Marks: 252

Candidates Available: 7111

ST

Cut-off Marks: 241

Candidates Available: 3180

OBC

Cut-off Marks: 271

Candidates Available: 12591

EWS

Cut-off Marks: 265

Candidates Available: 7244

UR

Cut-off Marks: 287

Candidates Available: 6384 (candidates from various other categories qualifying at the UR Cut-off have been appropriately categorized)

ESM

Cut-off Marks: 223

Candidates Available: 1145

OH

Cut-off Marks: 234

Candidates Available: 504

HH

Cut-off Marks: 172

Candidates Available: 478

VH

Cut-off Marks: 228

Candidates Available: 328

Pwd-Other

Cut-off Marks: 143

Candidates Available: 308

Total candidates available: 39273

Steps to check SSC CGL Final Result 2023:

Visit the official website of the SSC at ssc.nic.in.

On the homepage, go to "Results" section.

Find and click on the option related to the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE).

On the CGLE results page, search for the link specifically related to the "Final Result of CGLE 2023."

On the result page, you may be prompted to enter your examination details such as Roll Number and DoB.

After entering the details, the system should generate your SSC CGL 2023 Final Result.

Download the document for future reference.