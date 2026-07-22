Sonam Wangchuk Loses 11 Kg After 25-Day Fast, Vows To Continue Protest Until Govt Assures Students | Video

Education reformer and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk | X @Wangchuk66

Education reformer and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Wednesday said he has lost around 11 kilograms and significant muscle mass after completing 25 days of fasting, but added that he remains determined to continue his protest unless the government assures that students involved in the agitation will not face police action.

In a video message shared on his official X handle, Wangchuk said, "Namaskar friends, I am still alive. This is the 25th day of my fasting. Till the 25th day, I have lost around 11 kgs of weight. And I have started losing a lot of muscle mass. But I am fine."

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He also revealed that he was shifted from Safdarjung Hospital to a private hospital in Gurugram on Tuesday night.

Paying tribute to the students supporting the movement, Wangchuk praised them for maintaining peace despite what he described as provocation and police action.

"I would like to pay my respects to all those students who, in such a peaceful manner, by eating sticks at themselves and not attacking back, even though they were provoked a lot, and even though some elements were brought to throw stones at them, you were patient. My heart was melted by this," he said.

Wangchuk added that the treatment meted out to the students strengthened his resolve to continue the fast.

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"Because they were being attacked very brutally, I decided to continue my fasting," he said.

The activist also disclosed that he has received numerous appeals urging him to end the hunger strike. According to Wangchuk, ministers from the ruling party and Members of Parliament, carrying around 65 signatures, visited him and requested that he call off the protest and return to public service.

"Even I want to do the same. For me, my work is very important," he said.

However, Wangchuk said he would only end his fast if the government provided assurances that students would not face legal or police action.

"I request the government that they should not use such force on the children. And secondly, I need the assurance that they should not be accused or harassed by FIRs, jail or the police," he said.

He added that if such assurances were given, he would "respect the words" of those who appealed to him and "break my fasting today itself."

"But if I do not get that assurance, then unfortunately, I will have to continue my fasting," Wangchuk said before concluding his message with "Jai Hind."