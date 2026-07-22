Sonam Wangchuk Seeks Written Govt Assurance Before Ending 25-Day Hunger Strike

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has extended his indefinite hunger strike despite appeals from Members of Parliament, saying he will end it only after receiving a written assurance from the Centre that no legal or physical action will be taken against the young protesters who participated in the 'Chalo Sansad' march.

Speaking to the media outside Medanta Hospital, Wangchuk's wife, Dr Gitanjali Angmo, said he had received letters and assurances from around 65 MPs across political parties urging him to end his fast. However, she said Wangchuk was awaiting a formal assurance from the Government of India that no injustice would be done to the protesters.

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"Sonam Wangchuk has decided to break his fast after receiving assurances and letters from these MPs. But he also needs assurances from the Government of India that no injustice will be done to the protesters. He has written to J.P. Nadda and Dr Jitendra Singh seeking assurance that no FIRs will be filed, no excessive force will be used, and no harm will come to the children," Angmo said.

She added that Wangchuk had decided to extend his hunger strike indefinitely until such assurances were received, arguing that since the movement was launched for the future of students, it was their responsibility to ensure that no harm came to them.

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Angmo also alleged that MPs carrying a signed appeal requesting Wangchuk to end his fast were not being allowed to meet him inside the hospital. Calling the situation "shameful", she questioned why elected representatives and leaders from Ladakh were allegedly being denied access despite Wangchuk not being under detention.

Standing outside Medanta Hospital, Angmo claimed there was a heavy police deployment despite a Delhi High Court order directing Wangchuk's transfer from Safdarjung Hospital for better medical care and a less restrictive environment. She alleged that the continued police presence was causing unnecessary stress to the activist.

According to Angmo, Wangchuk's health remains stable after 25 days without food, with his vital signs normal. However, she said prolonged fasting had led to muscle loss and increasing physical weakness, though doctors had not described his condition as life-threatening.

Earlier on Wednesday, Wangchuk released a letter addressed to Union Ministers JP Nadda and Dr Jitendra Singh thanking them for visiting him in hospital and urging him to end his fast. In the letter, he said he would end his hunger strike if the government gave an unequivocal assurance that no punitive or retaliatory legal action would be taken against the young protesters. He also sought compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide following the examination paper leak and called for a meaningful discussion in Parliament to ensure accountability, including consideration of the resignation of the Union Education Minister. In the absence of such assurances, Wangchuk said he would continue his fast indefinitely.