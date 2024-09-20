 Snake Enters Classroom Through Air Conditioning Vent At Amity University Noida, Causing Panic
HomeEducationSnake Enters Classroom Through Air Conditioning Vent At Amity University Noida, Causing Panic

Snake Enters Classroom Through Air Conditioning Vent At Amity University Noida, Causing Panic

A snake unexpectedly managed to enter a classroom through the air conditioning vent at Amity University Noida, sparking chaos. The incident occurred during college hours on Friday catching both faculty and students off guard.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 01:07 PM IST
article-image
X: @AaquilJameel

A shocking incident occurred at Amity University Noida, where a snake managed to enter a classroom through the air conditioning vent. The sight caused panic, with students screaming and fleeing the classroom.

The incident occurred during college hours on Friday catching both faculty and students off guard.

The footage has gone viral on social media. Watch the video here:

As the 13-second video clip pans towards the students, chaos and panic can be seen among them as they vacate the classroom.

According to reports, the teacher initially stopped the lesson in fear, and the situation was eventually brought under control as the students quickly evacuated the room and contacted campus security to handle the situation.

Animal control was called to safely capture and relocate the snake, ensuring the safety of students and staff. Fortunately, no one was harmed during the incident, but many students expressed shock and disbelief at the unexpected visitor.

