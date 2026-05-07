Sindhi Language Teaching Boost: NCPSL Offers Grants For Contractual Faculty In Schools & Colleges For The Academic Year 2026–27. | X / ncpsl_india

Mumbai: The National Council for Promotion of Sindhi Language (NCPSL), an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Education, has announced a financial assistance scheme for schools, colleges and universities to appoint Sindhi language teachers for the academic year 2026-27.

According to a public notice issued on May 6 by Sunil Baburao Kulkarni, Director In-Charge of NCPSL on May 6, the initiative has been launched under the SLLC scheme following approval by the Executive Board and provisions made in the Memorandum of Understanding for 2026-27. The move is aimed at ensuring the continued teaching of Sindhi in institutions where regular teachers are unavailable or posts remain vacant.

The scheme will support educational institutions recognised by Central or State governments in engaging contractual faculty for teaching Sindhi language courses. The remuneration will be directly credited to the teachers’ bank accounts after submission of attendance records certified by the respective principal or head of the institution.

For school-level appointments, candidates possessing qualifications prescribed under respective State government norms will receive a monthly remuneration of Rs 30,000 for a maximum period of nine months. Candidates holding a bachelor’s degree with at least 55 per cent marks in Sindhi or an MA in Sindhi will be eligible for Rs 25,000 per month. A relaxation of five per cent marks has been provided for SC/ST candidates.

At the college and university level, candidates meeting University Grants Commission (UGC) teaching qualifications will receive Rs 50,000 per month for up to nine months. Those possessing an MA in Sindhi with 55 per cent or higher marks will receive Rs 35,000 monthly, with similar relaxation benefits for SC/ST applicants.

The notice stated that leave benefits applicable to contractual faculty in Kendriya Vidyalayas and UGC institutions would also apply under the arrangement.

Interested institutions have been asked to submit proposals in the prescribed format through email before May 15, 2026. However, faculty members already engaged during the 2025-26 session and whose agreements have been signed need not apply again. Their extensions will be considered based on performance assessments by institutional heads.

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