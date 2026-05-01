Learn Marathi But No Violence: CM Devendra Fadnavis Takes Balanced Stance Amid Language Debate In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | X - @Dev_Fadnavis

Mumbai: Amid an ongoing debate over the use of Marathi in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday asserted that while learning Marathi is essential for those living in the state, any form of violence in the name of language will not be tolerated.

Statement to Reporters

Speaking to reporters on the occasion of Maharashtra Day, Fadnavis said, “Everyone residing in Maharashtra must learn Marathi. It is natural to take pride in one’s mother tongue, and people living here should also respect and learn the state language. However, violence or assault in the name of language is completely unacceptable and not part of our culture.”

The Chief Minister’s statement comes in the backdrop of a recent decision making it mandatory for auto-rickshaw, taxi, and app-based transport drivers to know Marathi for operating in the state. Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik had earlier announced that the government would facilitate Marathi learning for drivers, including those associated with platforms like Uber and Ola Cabs.

Government Support Offered

Fadnavis emphasized that the government is willing to support those who are ready to learn the language. “We welcome those making an effort to learn Marathi. For those who do not yet know it, we will ensure they are taught,” he said, describing Marathi as a simple and beautiful language that can be easily learned.

The issue has triggered a broader political debate in the state, with Raj Thackeray, chief of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), criticizing the government’s approach as being too lenient on enforcing Marathi.

Fadnavis’ remarks are being seen as a balancing stance—promoting linguistic pride while firmly rejecting extremism—at a time when the language issue has stirred the social and political environment in Maharashtra.

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