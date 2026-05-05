CBSE Extends Class VI Third Language Compliance Date; Schools Can Revise R3 Language Choices Till May 31

CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education has asked affiliated schools to complete all formalities related to the introduction of the third language, or R3, in Class VI by May 31, 2026.

In a fresh notice issued as a follow-up to Circular No. Acad-17/2026 dated April 9, the board said that while a large number of schools have already begun implementation for the 2026–27 academic session, several institutions are yet to upload their selected R3 language options on the OASIS portal. The board has also found that some schools have entered language choices that do not align with policy recommendations.

Schools given another opportunity

The move comes as part of the rollout of the new language framework under the CBSE Scheme of Studies 2026–27, which follows the principles laid down in the National Council of Educational Research and Training-aligned National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE-2023).

According to the board, updating the OASIS portal is mandatory. Schools that have not yet uploaded their language choices have been asked to do so at the earliest, and no later than May 31. Institutions that have entered choices contrary to policy recommendations have also been allowed to revise their details within the same deadline.

The board acknowledged that some schools may need additional time to complete administrative arrangements and said the extension is intended to support smoother academic and operational preparation before the new academic structure takes effect.

Textbooks by July, Teaching must begin without delay

For scheduled languages listed in the Constitution of India, official R3 textbooks will be made available on the websites of National Council of Educational Research and Training and the Central Board of Secondary Education before July 1, 2026.

In cases where schools choose to offer a non-scheduled Indian language, the board has advised them to use textbooks prepared by state bodies such as SCERT or other state-recognised learning material. However, the curriculum must strictly follow the competencies outlined in NCFSE-2023.

The board has also reminded schools that the policy requires students to be taught at least two native Indian languages under the R1, R2 and R3 model. Schools that have not yet started this process must begin teaching from July 1, 2026, without fail.

Regional offices to monitor compliance

Calling the matter a priority, the Central Board of Secondary Education said its regional offices will continue to monitor compliance and provide support wherever required.